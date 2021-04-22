Positive Report for Trade Desk (TTD) from Vertical Research

Vertical Research analyst Vertical Research Partners upgraded Trade Desk (TTD) to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $707.27.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trade Desk with a $913.92 average price target, implying a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1000.00 price target.

Trade Desk’s market cap is currently $34.17B and has a P/E ratio of 140.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

California-based The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company which provides a technology platform for advertising buyers in the United States, Europe and Asia. Through its cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

