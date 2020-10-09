Positive Report for PagerDuty (PD) from ATB Capital Markets

In a report released yesterday, AltaCorp Captial from ATB Capital Markets upgraded PagerDuty (PD) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.67.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PagerDuty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.25.

Based on PagerDuty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.71 million and GAAP net loss of $14.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

