Positive Report for NuVista Energy (NUVSF) from Raymond James

NuVista Energy (NUVSF) received a Buy rating and a C$1.25 price target from Raymond James analyst Chris Cox yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.54, close to its 52-week low of $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.79.

The company has a one-year high of $2.48 and a one-year low of $0.17. Currently, NuVista Energy has an average volume of 36.31K.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.