Positive Report for Nordic American Tanker (NAT) from Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl upgraded Nordic American Tanker (NAT) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $4.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 38.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golden Ocean Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordic American Tanker with a $5.80 average price target.

Based on Nordic American Tanker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.47 million.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

