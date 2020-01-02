Positive Report for National Bank Holdings (NBHC) from Stephens

National Bank Holdings (NBHC) received a Buy rating and a $42.00 price target from Stephens analyst Gordon McGuire today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.22.

According to TipRanks.com, McGuire is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 83.3% success rate. McGuire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Columbia Banking System, and First Western Financial.

National Bank Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.92 and a one-year low of $30.42. Currently, National Bank Holdings has an average volume of 123K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBHC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah, and New Mexico.