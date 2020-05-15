Positive Report for McKesson (MCK) from UBS

UBS analyst Steven Strycula upgraded McKesson (MCK) to Buy today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Strycula is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 49.4% success rate. Strycula covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, McCormick & Company, and Conagra Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McKesson with a $168.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $172.18 and a one-year low of $112.60. Currently, McKesson has an average volume of 5.13M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions; European Pharmaceutical Solutions; Medical-Surgical Solutions and Other. The U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment distributes pharmaceutical and other healthcare-related products and also provides pharmaceutical solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. The European Pharmaceutical Solutions segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional and retail customers and serves patients and consumers in 13 European countries. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment focuses on medical-surgical supplies and provides logistics and other services to healthcare providers in the United States. The Other segment comprises on McKesson Canada, McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions and in a joint venture. The company was founded by John McKesson and Charles Olcott in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More on MCK: