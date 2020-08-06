Positive Report for Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) from Kepler Capital

Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) received a Buy rating and a NOK92.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Helgeland Sparebank with a $10.29 average price target.

Helgeland Sparebank is a Norway-based regional bank engaged in providing banking and financial services in Helgeland. It offers savings products, payment services, credit cards, saving accounts, placement services, loans, insurance, shares, and currencies, as well as an online banking facility. The company primarily serves to creditors, customers, employees, governance organs, management and society in general. Geographically, all the operations of the bank are carried out from Helgeland.