Positive Report for Generac Holdings (GNRC) from William Blair

William Blair analyst Brian Drab upgraded Generac Holdings (GNRC) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.37.

Drab has an average return of 16.8% when recommending Generac Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Drab is ranked #532 out of 6190 analysts.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.60, which is a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $118.86 and a one-year low of $50.70. Currently, Generac Holdings has an average volume of 1.05M.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

