Positive Report for Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) from AltaCorp Captial
In a report released yesterday, Chris Murray from AltaCorp Captial upgraded Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) to Buy, with a price target of C$205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.01, close to its 52-week low of $100.42.
Murray has an average return of 26.0% when recommending Boyd Group Services.
According to TipRanks.com, Murray is ranked #660 out of 6147 analysts.
Boyd Group Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $154.35.
The company has a one-year high of $173.39 and a one-year low of $100.42. Currently, Boyd Group Services has an average volume of 376.
Boyd Group Services, Inc. is a retail auto glass operator and operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.