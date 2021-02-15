Positive Report for AnaptysBio (ANAB) from J.P. Morgan

In a report released yesterday, Anupam Rama from J.P. Morgan upgraded AnaptysBio (ANAB) to Buy, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.23, close to its 52-week high of $35.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AnaptysBio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Based on AnaptysBio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.03 million.

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. Its pipeline includes ANB020, ANB019, and checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies. The company was founded by Andrew B. Cubitt, William J. Boyle and Nicholas B. Lydon in November 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.