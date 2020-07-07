Positive Report for Ambarella (AMBA) from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton upgraded Ambarella (AMBA) to Buy today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 77.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ambarella with a $57.78 average price target, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.59 and a one-year low of $36.02. Currently, Ambarella has an average volume of 485.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMBA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Chenming Hu, a Director at AMBA bought 1,112 shares for a total of $11,109.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.