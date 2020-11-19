Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Poseida Therapeutics with a $30.00 average price target.

Based on Poseida Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.95 million.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical need. It has built a pipeline of autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR-T, product candidates, initially focused on the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.