Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Poseida Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical need. It has built a pipeline of autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR-T, product candidates, initially focused on the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.