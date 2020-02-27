Portola Pharma (PTLA) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson reiterated a Hold rating on Portola Pharma (PTLA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.52, close to its 52-week low of $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.6% and a 32.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Portola Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a one-year high of $37.95 and a one-year low of $12.24. Currently, Portola Pharma has an average volume of 1.45M.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. It offers Andexxa, and Bevyxxa medicines. The company was founded by Charles J. Homcy and David R. Philips on September 2, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.