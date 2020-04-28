Portland GE (POR) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Sell rating on Portland GE (POR) yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 64.4% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Portland GE is a Hold with an average price target of $48.33.

Portland GE’s market cap is currently $4.14B and has a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POR in relation to earlier this year.

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial, and non-residential customers. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.