Popular (BPOP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Citigroup gave Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Popular today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Popular is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.67, implying a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Popular’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $609 million and net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $625 million and had a net profit of $106 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BPOP in relation to earlier this year.

Popular, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. segments. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services through banking subsidiary. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.