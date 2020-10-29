Popular (BPOP) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Twerdahl maintained a Buy rating on Popular (BPOP) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as The First Of Long Island, Financial Institutions, and Community Bank System.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Popular with a $50.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $61.46 and a one-year low of $23.69. Currently, Popular has an average volume of 560.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Popular, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. segments. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services through banking subsidiary. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.