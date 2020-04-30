Popular (BPOP) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Popular (BPOP), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.86.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Popular is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.67.

Popular’s market cap is currently $3.71B and has a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BPOP in relation to earlier this year.

Popular, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. segments. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services through banking subsidiary. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.