Pool (POOL) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on April 23, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Pool (POOL), with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $222.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 38.9% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pool with a $205.50 average price target, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Sidoti also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $207.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $238.23 and a one-year low of $160.35. Currently, Pool has an average volume of 305.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POOL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jennifer Neil, the GENERAL COUNSEL of POOL sold 2,250 shares for a total of $486,495.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.