Polyone (POL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo gave Polyone (NYSE: POL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Polyone today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 55.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Polyone with a $30.40 average price target, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Polyone’s market cap is currently $2.38B and has a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of POL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PolyOne Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants. It operates through the following segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, speciality inks, plasticols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment makes polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials. The Distribution segment distributes engineering and commodity grade resins, including PolyOne-produced solutions, principally to the North American, Central American, and Asian markets. The firm’s products include polymer distribution, screen printing inks, and thermoplastic elastomers. Its services include IQ design and color services. The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, OH.