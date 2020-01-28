Polyone (POL) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Polyone (POL), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.65, close to its 52-week high of $37.33.

Polyone has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

Polyone’s market cap is currently $2.61B and has a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.41.

