PolarityTE (PTE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and H.C. Wainwright gave PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked #5889 out of 6153 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PolarityTE with a $8.25 average price target, implying a 716.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.61 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, PolarityTE has an average volume of 582.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant.