Polaris (PII) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Polaris (PII) on March 16 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.58, close to its 52-week low of $50.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Polaris with a $94.80 average price target, a 68.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Polaris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $98.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $91.48 million.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.