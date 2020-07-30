Polaris (PII) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Polaris (PII) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.08, close to its 52-week high of $108.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.40, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $108.98 and a one-year low of $37.36. Currently, Polaris has an average volume of 1.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PII in relation to earlier this year.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.