Polaris (PII) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Longbow Research and Robert W. Baird gave Polaris (NYSE: PII) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Polaris today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.70.

The company has a one-year high of $110.30 and a one-year low of $37.36. Currently, Polaris has an average volume of 787.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PII in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Scott Wine, the CEO of PII sold 90,000 shares for a total of $9,740,256.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.