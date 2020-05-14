Points International (PCOM) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on Points International (PCOM) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.35, close to its 52-week low of $7.07.

Points International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.06 and a one-year low of $7.07. Currently, Points International has an average volume of 93.21K.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a broad range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the broader loyalty industry. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.