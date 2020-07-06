POET Technologies (POETF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on POET Technologies (POETF), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.9% and a 39.4% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and Microvision.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for POET Technologies with a $1.50 average price target.

Based on POET Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.68 million.

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications, and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.