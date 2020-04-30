Pnm Resources (PNM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Pnm Resources (PNM) on April 28 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pnm Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $45.50, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Pnm Resources’ market cap is currently $3.41B and has a P/E ratio of 79.00.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico provides electricity and electric services. It offers payment options, billing, save money and energy and business energy analyzer. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.