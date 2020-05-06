Pnm Resources (PNM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 4, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pnm Resources (PNM), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pnm Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.25, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Pnm Resources’ market cap is currently $3.1B and has a P/E ratio of 72.30.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico provides electricity and electric services. It offers payment options, billing, save money and energy and business energy analyzer. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.