PNC Financial (PNC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 16, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial (PNC), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 84.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Citizens Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PNC Financial with a $164.25 average price target, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on January 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $159.00 price target.

PNC Financial’s market cap is currently $67.2B and has a P/E ratio of 13.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNC in relation to earlier this year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. The company’s financial services include: retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-backed lending; wealth management and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit, lending, brokerage, trust, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Corporate & Institutional segment provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized corporations, government and not-for-profit entities, and selectively to large corporations. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a broad range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.