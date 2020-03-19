PNC Financial (PNC) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo upgraded PNC Financial (PNC) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.53, close to its 52-week low of $81.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

PNC Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.22.

Based on PNC Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.54 billion and net profit of $1.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.03 billion and had a net profit of $1.33 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PNC in relation to earlier this year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.