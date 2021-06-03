Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Brian Anderson- June 3, 2021, 7:36 AM EDT

After JMP Securities and KeyBanc gave Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSE: PLYM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Colliers Securities. Analyst David Toti initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Plymouth Industrial Reit today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.30, close to its 52-week high of $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, National Retail Properties, and Presidio Property Trust.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plymouth Industrial Reit with a $22.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Plymouth Industrial Reit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.92 million and GAAP net loss of $2.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.23 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.03 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts