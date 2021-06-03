Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After JMP Securities and KeyBanc gave Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSE: PLYM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Colliers Securities. Analyst David Toti initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Plymouth Industrial Reit today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.30, close to its 52-week high of $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, National Retail Properties, and Presidio Property Trust.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plymouth Industrial Reit with a $22.00 average price target.

Based on Plymouth Industrial Reit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.92 million and GAAP net loss of $2.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.23 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.03 million.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.