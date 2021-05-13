Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on May 11, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.63, close to its 52-week high of $19.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Plymouth Industrial Reit has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.68 and a one-year low of $10.79. Currently, Plymouth Industrial Reit has an average volume of 229.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.