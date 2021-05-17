PLx Pharma (PLXP) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on PLx Pharma (PLXP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.17, close to its 52-week high of $11.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PLx Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.76 and a one-year low of $2.38. Currently, PLx Pharma has an average volume of 316.2K.

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard delivery system. Its products include Vazalore 325 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg. The company was founded by Ronald R. Zimmerman on November 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.