Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.24.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 52.3% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plus Therapeutics with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Plus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 million and had a net profit of $884K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSTV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and manufacturing scale up of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. The lead drug product candidate in pipeline, DocePLUS™, is being developed in the U.S. by a dedicated and energetic team of biologists, chemists, engineers, and other professionals. The company was founded by Ralph E. Holmes and Christopher J. Calhoun in July 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.