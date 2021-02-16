Pluristem (PSTI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Pluristem (PSTI) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Corcept Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pluristem with a $8.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Pluristem has an average volume of 813.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSTI in relation to earlier this year.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. It focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.