Pluristem (PSTI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released yesterday, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Pluristem (PSTI), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 29.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluristem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.75, a 161.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Pluristem’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23K and GAAP net loss of $6.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50K and had a GAAP net loss of $8.68 million.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. It focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.