Pluristem (PSTI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report issued on March 4, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Pluristem (PSTI), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.35, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.1% and a 34.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluristem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.75.

Based on Pluristem’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.68 million.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. It focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.