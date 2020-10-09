Pluristem (PSTI) Gets a Buy Rating from Dawson James

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating on Pluristem (PSTI) on May 14 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 37.6% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sorrento Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical, and Mesoblast.

Pluristem has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Pluristem has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSTI in relation to earlier this year.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. It focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

