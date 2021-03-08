Pluralsight (PS) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Pluralsight (PS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.09, close to its 52-week high of $22.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pluralsight with a $20.09 average price target, implying a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pluralsight’s market cap is currently $3.05B and has a P/E ratio of -17.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.56.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics. The company was founded by Aaron Skonnard, Frederick Onion, Keith Brown, Fritz Onion and Bill Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, UT.