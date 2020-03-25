Pluralsight (PS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Pluralsight (PS), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is ranked #3741 out of 6165 analysts.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.70 and a one-year low of $6.59. Currently, Pluralsight has an average volume of 1.68M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics. The company was founded by Aaron Skonnard, Frederick Onion, Keith Brown, Fritz Onion and Bill Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, UT.