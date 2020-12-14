Pluralsight (PS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Pluralsight (PS) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pluralsight with a $20.40 average price target.

Based on Pluralsight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.47 million and GAAP net loss of $27.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PS in relation to earlier this year.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics. The company was founded by Aaron Skonnard, Frederick Onion, Keith Brown, Fritz Onion and Bill Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, UT.