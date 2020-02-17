Pluralsight (PS) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Pluralsight (PS) on February 13 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.75, representing a 27.8% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.70 and a one-year low of $14.84. Currently, Pluralsight has an average volume of 1.3M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics.