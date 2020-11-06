Pluralsight (PS) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Pluralsight (PS) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluralsight is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, implying a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.69 and a one-year low of $6.59. Currently, Pluralsight has an average volume of 1.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PS in relation to earlier this year.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics. The company was founded by Aaron Skonnard, Frederick Onion, Keith Brown, Fritz Onion and Bill Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, UT.