Pluralsight (PS) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Pluralsight (PS) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.67, implying a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pluralsight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $32.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics.