Pluralsight (PS) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Pluralsight (PS) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluralsight is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, representing a 25.2% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pluralsight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics.