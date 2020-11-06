Pluralsight (PS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Needham gave Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Piper Sandler. Analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Buy rating on Pluralsight today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.7% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Materialise, and Globant SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pluralsight with a $23.17 average price target, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Pluralsight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.77 million and GAAP net loss of $29.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PS in relation to earlier this year.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics. The company was founded by Aaron Skonnard, Frederick Onion, Keith Brown, Fritz Onion and Bill Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, UT.