Pluralsight (PS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Pluralsight (PS) received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.42, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.71 and a one-year low of $6.60. Currently, Pluralsight has an average volume of 1.84M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics. The company was founded by Aaron Skonnard, Frederick Onion, Keith Brown, Fritz Onion and Bill Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, UT.