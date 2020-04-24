Plug Power (PLUG) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power (PLUG) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.3% and a 38.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Sensata.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.93, implying a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Plug Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.2 million and GAAP net loss of $11.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.85 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLUG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

