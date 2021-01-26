Plug Power (PLUG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Cowen & Co. gave Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Plug Power today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.95, close to its 52-week high of $73.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.00, implying a -27.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.90 and a one-year low of $2.53. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 43.68M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLUG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.